DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Old Ottawa Road in Danville will be temporarily closed on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said the road will be closed from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. between Country Club and Denvale drives. This will allow for tree removal along Old Ottawa.

Only local traffic will have access to the area during that time period. Old Ottawa will be detoured onto Country Club to Denvale.

Drivers are asked to be careful when traveling in the area.