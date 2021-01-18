Part of Logan Avenue temporarily closed for project

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said drivers may need to find another route if they are traveling along Logan Avenue.

In a news release, the City said Logan Avenue will be closed between Denmark Road and Winter Avenue starting Monday. The closure is expected to last around three days.

In this area, crews are doing work associated with the Northwest Sanitary Sewer Service Area Reconstruction Project,” according to the City.

“During the closure, access to Denmark Road via Logan Avenue will be detoured using Swisher Avenue to Gilbert Street to Winter Avenue,” stated officials.

Driver are asked to be careful when around the work area and to follow all detour signs.