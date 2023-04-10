SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) released a statement that parts of Lake Shelbyville will be temporarily closed on Tuesday.

The temporary closure will begin at 6 a.m. on April 11 to allow for a construction project that will impact boat traffic at Eagle Creek and Wolf Creek. Officials said the closure will be at the Eagle Creek boat ramp area, stretching across the lake to Wolf Creek, shutting down boat traffic on the lake in that area.

IDNR said boat traffic will be prohibited north and south in the Eagle Creek area during the closure.

The closure could last as late as dusk Tuesday, weather permitting.