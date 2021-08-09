Part of Kirby Avenue affected by lane reduction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said one westbound lane will be closed in part of Kirby Avenue starting Tuesday.

In a news release, officials stated the reduction will affect Kirby between Grandview Drive and State Street. It is expected to run 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., August 10-12. The closure will allow crews to perform routine storm sewer maintenance.

“Westbound traffic in the north lane of Kirby Avenue will be merged into a single lane through a short construction work zone,” said City officials. This work is dependent on weather.

Drivers are asked to be careful when driving through the area.