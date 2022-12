SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents.

Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes.

ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour after closing it, but they still suggest slowing down when approaching the area.

This is a developing story that will be continued to be updated.