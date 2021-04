CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of I-57 will be closed near Mattis Avenue as crews continue working on a bridge.

The northbound lanes will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. There will be detours marked.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time when going through the area and pay attention to signs in the construction zone.

Additionally, there will be more closures expected to happen in mid-May. That is to accommodate the placement of new bridge beams on I-74 at Mattis.