Part of city under boil order

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the City of Sullivan said part of the town is under a boil order.

In a Facebook post, officials said the boil order is in effect until further notice for people who live on South Main Street from George Street to Gerlach Street. It also affects those who live on West Mattox Street from South Van Buren Street to Sunrise Drive; South Madison Street south of East Mattox Street; South Worth Street south of East Mattox Street; Richardson Drive and Corey Avenue.

There was no reason given on what caused the boil order.