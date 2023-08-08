URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man on parole for a 1997 murder conviction has been arrested again after police said he was caught with a stolen gun near the scene of a shots-fired incident Monday night.

Officials said Eduardo Carrillo, 43, was arrested after police found multiple shell casings near his home near Beech and Romine Streets. Officers responded to the area around 9 p.m. after shots were heard being fired.

Officers found no one hurt nor any property damage. As they investigated, they found a shell casing near the porch of Carrillo’s home, several more in the driveway and later found one inside the home.

After making contact with Carrillo, officials said officers found him to be in possession of a 9mm gun and ammunition that was previously reported stolen out of Kankakee. In addition, Carillo is not allowed to possess a gun due to his previous conviction.

After his arrest, Carrillo was transported to the Champaign County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He remains in custody awaiting arraignment.

Urbana Police asked that anyone who has additional information or video footage regarding the shots being fired contact them at 217-384-2320. Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by submitting their information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers accepts tips by phone (217-373-8477), on their website and through the P3 Tips app.