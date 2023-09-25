TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new business is open in Tilton that combines a marijuana dispensary with a restaurant.

Parkway Dispensary and Molly’s Joint started as a dream for a group of entrepreneurs and blossomed into a reality. One of those dreamers is Ambrose Jackson, CEO of The 1937 Group that owns the business.

“It’s overwhelming, almost unbelievable to finally be here,” Jackson said. “It’s something that we put so many years of our lives into trying to create, bring to fruition, and here we are.”

The 1937 Group is a minority-owned marijuana company from Chicago and they fought for a license for five years. Jackson said the journey was disheartening at times, but they didn’t give up.

“We’re here right now and that’s what matters,” Jackson said. “We’re still at the forefront of cannabis in Illinois and we’re taking it national with The 1937 group.

The $5 million complex includes a full-bar restaurant and an outdoor space event for people 21 and older. It also features education workshops and information sessions on responsible marijuana consumption, health benefits and cultivation. Entertainment will include live music, art displays and interactive experiences that celebrate the culture of marijuana.

Jim Reilly, Vice President of Facilities for The 1937 Group, said he wants to be different from other dispensaries.

“Our focus is customer service and being able to give people the opportunity to consume, have something to eat, watch concerts, food trucks, car shows and all the rest of it,” Reilly said.

Jackson said his team worked hard to get here, but he knows they couldn’t have done it alone.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our significant others,” Jackson said. “We made sacrifices. She’s made sacrifices, I’ve worked a lot and I’ve really tried to make time for my kids and my family.”

Tilton officials expect the business to generate about $15 million for the economy. Jackson said his team is looking to build more dispensaries in the future.