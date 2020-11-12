Parks foundation raises $2 million during campaign

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Parks Foundation said they raised $2 million during their “Campaign for the Next Century.”

In a news release, officials said the campaign started on November 1, 2015 and ended on October 31 of this year. “During this five-year effort, the Foundation raised funds to help UPD strengthen the local park system and enhance the health and vibrancy of the community.”

It is a tribute to the many wonderful people and organizations who love Urbana parks and donated to our campaign that we were able to achieve our ambitious goal of $2 million Fred Delcomyn, President – Urbana Parks Foundation

The announcement regarding the campaign’s success was made during a virtual Toast to The Next Century event that happened on Thursday.