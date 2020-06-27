Parks and Pools entering Phase Four

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– As we enter phase four parks and a few pools are beginning to open.

Danville and Rantoul plan to open pools as usual, but Rantoul will be implementing new cleaning measures.

You will also be seeing a new way to enter Rantoul pools. The village plans to input people’s information into a computer. This new entry will be a way for them to track someone if contract tracing is needed.

The Urbana Park District will not be opening pools until a later date, but they suggest following certain guidelines when going to playgrounds. Urbana Park District spokesperson Mark Schultz says people should still take precautions.

“Playgrounds and athletics fields are open,” says Schultz. “Our athletics courts are open, but just make sure you limit it to 50 people per gathering also wear a mask if possible use good hygiene practice social distancing if you can.”

The park district also wants you to keep sanitation policies in mind.

“Remember too, that the areas on the playground and the athletics courts have not been sanitized so use at your own risk,” says Schultz.