CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District announced that Parkland Way in Dodds Park will be closed beginning Monday, April 10.

The park district shared on its website that the closure is due to an annual concrete replacement project. Officials said all facilities and amenities within Dodds Park will remain open and accessible during the closure.

Since people cannot drive through the park, the park district advises people to use the Mattis Avenue entrance to access:

The Olympic Tribute

The Workers Memorial

Eddie Albert Gardens

The 3-plex Ball Fields

The 4-plex east parking lot

Greenbelt Bikeway Trail

Portions of the Disc Golf Course

Drivers can use the Bradley Ave./Parkland entrance to access:

Parkland College

Dodds Soccer Complex

The 4-plex west parking lot

Portions of the Disc Golf Course

The closure is expected to last a couple of weeks but may be longer due to weather.