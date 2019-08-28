Parkland trying to reverse dropping enrollment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College is in the middle of a decade low in enrollment and is trying to reverse the trend.

The school says it’s been going down since the Great Recession ended. They say the present low for unemployment rates equals less motivation to go to school. And right now, the rate is at it’s lowest in 50 years.

Back in 2010, Parkland’s spring enrollment was up to 10,500 students. In 2018, it was all the way down to 7,500. Numbers for this semester will not be out until September, but last semester had Parkland down to just 7,000 students.

A survey by National Student Clearinghouse shows attendance is down 3.4% nationwide just since last year. Dean of Enrollment Kristin Smigielski says they are currently coming up with a game plan to stop the drop.

“We are in the process of writing a strategic enrollment management plan which will really help inform us,” says Smigielski. “Not only enrollment management, but the entire institution about what are next steps are and what we need to pay attention to help with our enrollment overall.”

She also mentioned students moving out of state for school as a reason for enrollment being down.