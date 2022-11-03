CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage.

The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road.

Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English language. The new course helps to bridge the gap for ESL students.

“So, helping individuals to gain the short-term employment will help them become employable within that particular career,” Adult Education Associate Dean Tawanna Nickens said. “There are opportunities within our local area in order for them to be able to actually put that credential to work for them.”

Nickens said applicants must have an understanding of the English language to apply. Parkland also offers free classes for those who may need extra English building before taking the course.

It will start in January, and registration is open now.