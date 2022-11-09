CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Earlier today, students at Parkland College got a unique hands-on opportunity. For the first time, United Way of Champaign County teamed up with Parkland to help food programs in the area.

It’s a part of United Way’s Farmers Feeding Families program. Through their partnership, Parkland students get to harvest United Way’s 80 acres of land. Money made from that harvest goes directly into food programs across Champaign County.

“Oh, this gives us not just experience in the field, but it gives us a chance to connect to the community and give back to folks in our backyard. You know, a lot of the students have been really excited about that, too,” said Agriculture Technologies Program Director Charlie Mitsdarfer. He continued, “I mean, they’re excited to be out here, but their excited to actually be able to contribute to something locally.”

Since 2014, Farmers Feeding Families has raised more than $200,000 in harvest proceeds. Students will also assist with planting the crops in the spring.