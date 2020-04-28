Breaking News
Crews respond to fire at Peoples Gas
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Parkland College works on fixing online systems

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College is working to fix an issue with their online services.

In a release, Vice President of Communications & External Affairs Stephanie Stuart said they “recently discovered an incident that disrupted access to several campus services and applications” which included their e-learning platform.

Campus Technologies have been looking into which systems were impacted and working quickly to get operations restored. A letter to students indicated services may be unavailable through the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.