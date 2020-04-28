Parkland College works on fixing online systems

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- How do you feel about goose meat? That is one question the Urbana Park District is asking people as the organization seeks solutions to its geese overpopulation problem at Crystal Lake Park. They want to know how they can keep goose numbers in balance, because it keeps the public, and their parks, more safe.

The sound of a goose is familiar to most people in central Illinois. "Yeah, it bugs people when they're trying to walk through, trying to run and do activities," said Thomas Watters. The thing is, Crystal Lake Park is in the middle of a massive transformation. "We noticed that this is kind of cleared out and stuff...looks like they're trying to do some cleaning up of shrubbery." One of the biggest challenges? The park district has to figure out what to do about its overpopulation of geese without ruffling too many feathers.