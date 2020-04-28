Parkland College works on fixing online systems

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College is working to fix an issue with their online services.
In a release, Vice President of Communications & External Affairs Stephanie Stuart said they “recently discovered an incident that disrupted access to several campus services and applications” which included their e-learning platform.
Campus Technologies have been looking into which systems were impacted and working quickly to get operations restored. A letter to students indicated services may be unavailable through the end of the week.