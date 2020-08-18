Parkland College will not lay off dozens of employees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College will not be laying off dozens of positions like they had planned.

When the pandemic started, the loss of revenue from declining enrollment along with other things, took a financial toll on the school totaling a shortfall of nearly $5 million. That equals about 65 full-time positions.

They had a voluntary separation option for employees. The participation in that, coupled with resignations and retirements helped to make up for the financial loss.

In total, Parkland expects 69 positions to become vacant in the next three years. 34 of those will not be replaced and the same amount will be replaced with employees at lower salaries.

The budget shortfall was reduced from $4.9 to $1.9 million. They expect to be out of the red within three years, if nothing else goes wrong.