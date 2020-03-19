Parkland College suspends commencement ceremony

Breaking News
News
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College officials announced Thursday that the college’s May 14 commencement ceremony has been suspended.

The decision follows a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Officials said in a written announcement that they would explore alternative ceremony options, including holding one later in the year, if that becomes feasible.

Parkland College joins the University of Illinois system, which also announced its own cancellation of commencement ceremonies on Tuesday.

