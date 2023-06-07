CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the Fiscal Year 2024 budget into law today, which includes more than $100 million for the MAP program.

This funding is the latest step in a 75% increase for MAP since 2019. This helps colleges across the state, including Parkland in Champaign. The grant helps people near or below the median income level go to school for free.

Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Innovation Stephanie Stuart said she’s excited about the chance to help many students.

“This is a huge opportunity for our community,” Stuart said. “So, we hope that this swings the door wide open. And that more folks can look into going into higher education, coming to Parkland and are there career opportunities for me that I maybe never considered before.”

Parkland will also get a share of more than $19 million meant for community colleges. It’s the highest increase in more than two decades.