Parkland College provides resources to student after deadly shooting nearby

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Just a few minutes down the road from Parkland College, sits Parkland Point Apartments. That’s where 20-year-old Brandon Kelly was shot and killed Sunday.

Shortly after, Parkland College released a statement to students and staff.

“It’s an extremely sad event, and so far, the school has sent out several emails that there’s counseling every day of the week to anyone who feels like they need counseling,” Alex White, a sophomore at the college, said.

The statement said they are deeply saddened that a life has been lost, and they know many Parkland students live in the complex, and may have seen or heard the shooting.

That’s why their crisis team is having walk-in counseling services.

“They definitely send out emails and messages about counseling. Offering anything they can to students to make them feel more comfortable and safe,” Tayler Kuhlmenn, a student, said.

It’s something several students have praised, and said they’re grateful these educators are willing to help – while remaining transparent.

“I think they’re really doing a wonderful job trying to keep up with this. Especially because things like this are more common nowadays,” she said. “So, continuing to offer these kinds of resources is important to us.”

Regardless if they were connected or witnessed the incident, students say mental health is important.

Especially when things like this happen.

“I think that’s great. Mental health is a really important thing, and I feel like the campus is doing a great job trying to get everyone to talk, and you know if they need help, they can get it,” White said.

Parkland said they will be offering support all week long to anyone who might need it.

Their statement also said:

The escalation of community violence in recent months has had a profound impact on our community. We know that while this violence may occur off-campus, the resulting trauma and feelings of fear enter our building every day. We remain committed not only to creating a safe learning environment, but also to supporting the basic needs and mental health of our students through our network of services. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the Dean of Students (deanofstudents@parkland.edu) or Counseling Services (counselingservices@parkland.edu) if you need support. We implore each of you to be aware of your surroundings and be part of the solution by making positive choices that bring you closer to your goals. As always, you can report suspicious behavior by contacting the Parkland College Police Department at 217-351-2369 or by dialing 911. Thomas R. Ramage, Ed.D.

President, Parkland College

You can also find resources in the community here.