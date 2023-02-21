CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College’s truck driving program is changing locations.

It’s moving from the Rural King lot in Champaign to the Atkins Group facility on Bloomington Rd. off of Mattis Ave.

The new lot’s 75,000 sq. ft. will help expand the commercial driver’s license program to more students. Program manager Cayla Waters said there’s been a big uptick in people wanting to join in the last year.

She believes more space helps them better serve future truck drivers.

“We are on track to graduate over 300 students just this year alone. So, that’s a pretty big deal,” Waters said. “We’re excited about a new opportunity to be able to expand and move our facility closer to the college.”

Waters said the new lease with the Atkins Group goes into effect next month and will last for the next three years.