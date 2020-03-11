Parkland College moves lectures online

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College officials said they are moving “as many courses as possible to an online format” out of caution for the coronavirus.

In an email from Parkland College President Thomas Ramage, the college will start the shift on March 23. This plan will be implemented through April 3 and continue to reevaluate. While course lectures will be online, lab/studio components for courses will still meet on-campus.

Some Parkland Community Education courses could be cancelled. Students are asked to check their email for updates regarding class availability.

Ramage said this change is “intended to decrease the overall concentration of students on campus without disrupting the work of teaching and learning.”

He said the college’s Child Development Center will remain open for as long as it is safe for families and students. Staff will communicate directly with those families about any updates.

These changes come as the college gets ready to go on spring break. Ramage said students, faculty and staff coming from a “CDC Level 2 or 3 country will continue to be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.”