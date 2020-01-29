Parkland College kicks off Black History Month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College kicked off Black History Month a few days early.

This year’s theme is “The Black Experience.” They started today with conversation and music. Events will include hearing from black-owned businesses and showcasing African American art.”I think it’s a great educational opportunity for anybody, whether you’re white, black, hispanic, it doesn’t matter,” said Nick Sanders, Associate Director of Admissions. “I think we can all learn something from one another. As a college we’re always educating our communities so this is a way for us to educate our community,” he said. There will be lectures, student presentations and luncheons all month.

Everything is free and open to the public.

