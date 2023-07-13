CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College is hoping new certificate trainings will bring more students to their Support for Workforce Training program.

The SWFT program is adding construction basics and computer foundation certificates for the upcoming school year. Former IT student Ja-Nelle Davenport Pleasure said the program helped her when she decided to pursue a new career path in 2020.

“I started looking through what they were offering and I knew once I saw the Google IT course, I said, ‘That might be the way to go,’” Davenport Pleasure said.

Davenport Pleasure said the struggles of the pandemic and being a single mother of three inspired her to pursue an IT certificate at Parkland.

“The kids had to do remote classroom work,” Davenport Pleasure said. “Which is very difficult for me to try and help and navigate because I wasn’t an IT person at all.”

The program offered various courses in networking, hardware and software training. Davenport Pleasure said instructors were crucial in helping her complete the course. Especially during times she felt like giving up.

“Every single one of them has the care and the compassion to want to see their students thrive and see their students succeed,” Davenport Pleasure said.

SWFT program director Adam Harris said one-on-one relationships can make all the difference. It’s one of the many reasons the school has a near 80% completion rate.

We will help them register for classes,” Harris said. “We can help them register for different state and federal programs and that will assist them in their education. We also check regularly and make sure we’re there for them, supporting them as they go through the challenges that might come along with them during their study.”

Harris said students can find help like Ja-Nelle and live a better life.

“The wage they may have been happy with three years ago has kept up with the cost of living,” Harris said. “So there’s no better time than today to start on a new path and get yourself a better education so you can make more money to support yourself and your family.”

Harris said the college has served nearly 150 students a year and hopes to start next year’s class at a minimum of 125. People looking to sign up can follow this link.