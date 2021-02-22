Parkland College Dental Hygiene Clinic to host ‘Immigrant Dental Screening Day’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic will have an “Immigrant Dental Screening Day.”

The free screenings will take place on March 1 from 3-7 p.m. in the Dental Hygiene Clinic at the college campus. This is for those 18 years old and older, according to college officials.

“Dental Hygiene faculty and students will provide dental screenings for gun disease and tooth decay at no cost to patients,” said officials. Patients will need to fill out a COVID-19 screening form as well as their medical history.

These appointments are around 30 minutes long.

After patients are screened, other necessary appointments will be made for free follow-up cleanings as well as x-rays and other work.

Those interested in making an appointment should do so by calling the La Linea program through the University YMCA. They can be reached at (217) 417-5897.