CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College has a program taking students from no experience in construction, to on-the-job in 12 to 18 weeks — and many of those graduates are able to stay in Champaign to work on the I-57/74 rehab.

Mark Morton graduated from Parkland College’s highway construction program about two years ago.

“I’ll be journeying out on the first of the year,” he said. “So, I’m grateful.”

Morton was able to start his apprenticeship with a labor hall right out of the gates.

“I’m actually on the 57/74 interchange. I’ve been doing this since I got in the program.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker was at Parkland College Thursday to talk about the boost in jobs the I-57/74 project has provided in Central Illinois.

“The investment in the roads helps us attract families and helps us attract businesses who invest in the state,” Pritzker said, “the result of which is people have jobs. They’re paying taxes because of that.”

Parkland President Pamela Lau said the program is designed to get people working in the trade as soon as possible.

“It’s something that we do really well,” she said, “which is to provide pathways for students to get on to not only just jobs that pay well, but amount to a pathway to a promising career.”

Parkland officials said the highway construction careers training program not only teaches students everything they need to know, but they help students find local unions to connect with.

Morton said he’s making more money than ever before, doing something he is proud of.

“To be able to see something that you build that you never thought you would be a part of,” he said. “So, yeah, I can even see it in my children that they like what I’m doing.”