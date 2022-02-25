CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College has announced a new apprenticeship program in collaboration with Caterpillar Integrated Logistics Center in Champaign.

The goal of the program is to prepare entry-level warehouse associates for advancement in the industry through the combination of on the job work and classroom instruction.

“Workforce development is an important part of our mission, and Parkland looks forward to more opportunities to assist employers by developing these kinds of ‘earn while you learn’ programs to expand employers’ talent pipelines, increase employee retention, and open doors of opportunity for the local community,” Derrick Baker, dean of Career and Technical Education, said in a press release.

The four-course program will launch in late March. Those enrolled in the program will work full-time for Caterpillar while also being compensated for taking classes at Parkland.

The 10 credit hours students will earn apply directly toward Parkland’s Business Management Associate in Applied Science degree.

Caterpillar will cover all learning expenses for those in the program.