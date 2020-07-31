Parkinson’s support group to resume meeting

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A medical support group that had been suspended in the wake of COVID-19 is starting up again on August 19.

Horizon Health’s Parkinson’s Support Group will begin meeting again at Senior Care in Paris. Senior Care has moved – from its former location along Route 150 near Dollar General – to the new Life Center building at 745 E. Court Street on the Horizon Health campus.

The meetings will run from 2-3 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The group is for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. Family and friends are also welcome to attend. A registered nurse and a social worker are always present.

“During these challenging times we felt an obligation for the group to starting meeting again to address the additional stress our participants and their loved ones may be feeling,” Connie Rhoads, licensed clinical social worker and manager at Senior Care said in a press release. “We are implementing strict guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone who attends the meetings.”

The support group is held in conjunction with the Big and Loud programs provided by Horizon Health’s Rehabilitation Services Department. However, individuals do not have to be enrolled in those programs to attend the support group. Likewise, Big and Loud participants may be encouraged to attend the support group.

For more information about the Parkinson’s Support Group and other Senior Care services, call 217-466-4170.