CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Champaign Central High School set to host a varsity football game at McKinley Field on Saturday, the City of Champaign announced on Thursday a series of parking restrictions around the field meant to accommodate the neighbors.

The following streets located in the immediate vicinity of McKinley Field will be closed to traffic and marked Permit Parking Only:

New Street (from John Street to Haines Boulevard)

Haines Boulevard (from New Street to Pine Street)

Pine Street (from John Street to Haines Boulevard)

Other roads in the neighborhood will remain open, but will still be marked Permit Parking Only:

Daniel Street (from Pine Street to Prospect Avenue)

William Street (from Pine Street to Prospect Avenue and New Street to Elm Boulevard)

Charles Street (from Pine Street and Prospect Avenue)

Haines Boulevard (from Pine Street to Prospect Avenue)

Foley Avenue (from John Street to Haines Boulevard)

Lynn Street (from John Street to Haines Boulevard)

Starting Thursday, parking permits will be distributed to neighbors to display in their cars so they can gain access to the neighborhood if they are traveling in or out during the game. Parking Enforcement Officers will be patrolling the neighborhood to ensure permits are displayed properly and any vehicle parked on the street without the appropriate permit is at risk of being ticketed or towed.

Those attending the game are encouraged to park at Champaign Central High School or the Champaign Country Club and use the provided shuttle service. Total attendance at the game will be limited to 700 people.