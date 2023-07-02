SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Shelbyville officials announced parking is limited for the fireworks display scheduled at dusk on Tuesday, July 4.

Lake officials reported the fireworks will be launched at dusk from Ramp Point, located in Dam West Recreation Area. They said the best-suited locations for viewing the fireworks include Dam West Recreation Area, Dam East Recreation Area, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, portions of the road across the Dam, and Dam West Overlook.

The Dam Road will be closed to traffic at 8 p.m. prior to and during fireworks from the 9th Street intersection to Dam East, officials said. They advise parking is limited, and alternative parking locations include the Spillway Recreation Area, Forest Park, and Dam West High Water Boat Ramp.

Those who are parking at the high water ramp may access the General Dacey Trail and walk to Dam West, officials said.

Officials said there will also be concessions from 4-9 p.m. and live entertainment from 6-9 p.m. They also said no outside fireworks of any kind are allowed on government property. Offenders will face a citation if caught in possession of fireworks, officials said.