Parking for Dustin Lynch concert

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic could be backup Friday night around the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

That’s because of the Dustin Lynch concert. If you’re going, fair officials suggest you take the shuttles to get to the grounds. The shuttle will take off from Farm and Fleet on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.

However, if you want to park at the grounds, there will be several access points including North Orchard Street and North Fairview Avenue and North Coler Avenue and Sunset Drive.

After the concert, cars parked in the Green lot will be directed back to Coler by the cattle barns and will be required to turn north. Those vehicles parked in the infield (Blue lot) will exit west on Sunset. For vehicles in the south lots (Red and Purple), there will be two lanes going south. Vehicles in the left lane (from Red lot) will continue south on Orchard. Vehicles in the right lane (from Purple lot) will be directed to the main entrance at Coler and Orchard exit from there to the west or south. The south side of Fairview between Color and Orchard will be designated for guest pick-up including taxi, Uber and Lift transportation.