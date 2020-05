MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– Nature lovers will have more space to enjoy the outdoors. Allerton Park closed on March 16th because of coronavirus. Since then, they opened part of the park back up to the public. Starting tomorrow, the entire park will reopen, but some areas will be closed to the public including the mansion, picnic tables, and visitor’s center.

They’re asking for people to take precautions, especially in more popular areas of the park. The park will open everyday from 8am to sunset.