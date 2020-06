DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park Police are investigating after they said a park bench was removed from around a 9/11 memorial and thrown into the lake.

Decatur Park Police Chief Frank Hubbard said the bench was recovered and all of the benches around the memorial have been reinforced. No damage was done to the memorial.

Hubbard said they are still searching through surveillance footage around that area. There was no suspect information available.