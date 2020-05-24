Park in process of upgrades

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A park in Rantoul is in the process of getting some major upgrades.

WCIA spoke with the village recreation director who says the Chris Rudzinski Park is the oldest in the whole park system.

Construction started late last week. Some of the upgrades on the check list include: a parking lot, an outdoor circuit training area, and a new playground in a different area of the park.

The playground equipment dates back to the late 80s and stands underneath a huge cottonwood tree.

“My son loves the playground, and with the leaves…we’ve watched the branches fall…and I think it’ll be a lot safer for the kids,” says Rantoul resident Elizabeth Reynolds.

A grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will cover the majority of the project cost.

The recreation director says construction should be complete by August or September.