CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a chance to enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt as a grown-up.

The Champaign Park District had their Nite Lite Egg Pursuit at Hessel Park Friday night.

Officials said participants were on the lookout for the bronze, silver and gold eggs for a chance to win some big prizes.

Prizes included chia pets, massage boots, blankets and top winners took home gift cards.