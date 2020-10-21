Park District’s Turkey Trot goes virtual

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District’s annual Turkey Trot is going virtual this year.

Officials said they will have both 5K and 10K races available. You can run the race between November 14 – November 21. After you finish your run, you can email your results and they will be posted on November 22.

It costs $21 to enter the Turkey Trot. It will include a long-sleeve shirt and a finishing medal. Registration is available online. You can also mail your application to the Decatur Indoor Sports Center or by calling (217) 429-3472 by November 2.

Mailing Address:

Decatur Indoor Sports Center

1295 W. Wood Street

Decatur, IL 62522