Park districts team up with local artists

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- There’s a new initiative to highlight local artists in the Champaign Urbana area, known as the “great artdoors.” Local park districts and the Urbana arts and culture program hope to bring people together through art. They’ve selected ten local artists, and one just finished her piece at the Randolph community garden, and the work is named “seeds of injustice.”

Highlighting gun violence within communities and the factors that influence power while all using recyclable materials. The artists of the piece, Ja Nelle Davenport Pleasure, said she wants her work to get people thinking. “It will be very confusing. There are lots of things to pick out and focus on, but I think each person will come away with at least one thing that they can do to make a change within themselves within their communities. That’s my hope for the piece”, said Pleasure. The piece will be up until November.