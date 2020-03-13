Park district suspends programs and trips

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The park district is suspending several programs and trips in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.

In a release from park district officials, all group programming, classes, events, trips and tournaments hosted by the district is suspended until April 15. The Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) will stay open for individual access, but all group classes will be suspended until April 15 as well.

Programs at the Scoville Activity Center will be suspended until April 15. Officials said this is in an effort to protect senior citizens.

All pavilion and facility rentals will be at the discretion of the renter. Officials said you can keep your reservation or reschedule at no charge for another date. You can also cancel your event for a refund.

All golf courses will remain open. The Decatur Airport will also operate flights as scheduled and follow recommendations of the FAA. At this time, all outdoor parks and facilities are on track for their opening date.