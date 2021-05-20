Park district seeing rise in vandalism

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District says there’s been an increase in vandalism at city parks over the last several weeks.

“We LOVE that more people are enjoying our parks now the weather is warming up,” says a Facebook post. “However, it saddens us to see how our community has been treating them.

“The more we have to fix the existing features in our parks, the less new fun additions we can include in our future plans. Please be mindful and respectful while you #explorechampaignparks.”