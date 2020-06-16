Park district receives $100,000 donation for Martens Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is getting a big boost for their new Martens Center from the Champaign Rotary Club.

The Rotary Board and Rotary Foundation Board approved a $100,000 donation to the project that will go towards a wing of the building specifically for the younger members of the Boys & Girls Club. They said it will be used by more than 200 elementary-age children for after school clubs and summer camp programs.

The Rotary Club previously donated $10,000 towards the center’s funding. In total, it is expected to cost around $12 million. Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2020 and be complete by Spring 2022.