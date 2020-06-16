Park district receives $100,000 donation for Martens Center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is getting a big boost for their new Martens Center from the Champaign Rotary Club.

The Rotary Board and Rotary Foundation Board approved a $100,000 donation to the project that will go towards a wing of the building specifically for the younger members of the Boys & Girls Club. They said it will be used by more than 200 elementary-age children for after school clubs and summer camp programs.

The Rotary Club previously donated $10,000 towards the center’s funding. In total, it is expected to cost around $12 million. Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2020 and be complete by Spring 2022.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.