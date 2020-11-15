Park district reaches fundraising goal

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- The Urbana park district reached its $2 million dollar fundraising goal. This was a part of their “next century campaign”. It began back in 2015 as a way to improve parks and local communities.

Over 200 people and over 30 businesses have helped Urbana parks reach their goal. Park official Fred Delcomyn also sees the impact it can have on the community. “It’s nice when there’s something positive to be seen in the environment, and I think the community’s love for the Urbana parks system is a perfect example,” he said.

Funds have started being used toward improvements.