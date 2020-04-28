Park district looks at how to solve goose overpopulation problem

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — How do you feel about goose meat? That is one question the Urbana Park District is asking people as the organization seeks solutions to its geese overpopulation problem at Crystal Lake Park. They want to know how they can keep goose numbers in balance, because it keeps the public, and their parks, more safe.

The sound of a goose is familiar to most people in central Illinois. “Yeah, it bugs people when they’re trying to walk through, trying to run and do activities,” said Thomas Watters. The thing is, Crystal Lake Park is in the middle of a massive transformation. “We noticed that this is kind of cleared out and stuff…looks like they’re trying to do some cleaning up of shrubbery.” One of the biggest challenges? The park district has to figure out what to do about its overpopulation of geese without ruffling too many feathers.

That is where they are asking for feedback. The Urbana Park District does not want to get rid of the geese, but right now, there are too many and that can cause a lot of ecological and health issues. “In the summertime, I know this deck is usually covered in goose feces and stuff which is kind of gross,” said Jenny Bugday. Plus harmful to health and damaging to water quality. Each goose produces a pound of feces each day and right now, the park has about 80 geese that are permanent residents.

The park district has tried many other methods to control the population like repellents, limited fencing, even dogs. Now, they are thinking of a last, but effective resort…goose meat. The state director with USDA Wildlife Services said that can only be allowed if many other options are exhausted first.

How it works? The IDNR and USDA Wildlife Services would collect the geese, process the meat and donate it to a local food bank. Jenny Bugday, a frequent visitor, does not think that is a bad idea. “Maybe offer some recipes to go along with it so people know how to cook geese meat.” But keep in mind, right now it is just an idea.

The end goal is to get the honking geese in healthy harmony with the park they call home. If you want to read more about this plan and make your opinion heard, click here.