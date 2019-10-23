Park District honored by the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The park district won the association’s “Best of the Best” award for Art in the Park.

It was announced by the Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD).

Urbana Park District nominated Stevie Jay Broadcasting for Best Journalist Award, and IAPD recognized the Urbana-based radio stations for their support of Urbana Park District.

“Urbana Park District is honored to be recognized by IAPD,” said Timothy Bartlett, Executive Director.

“We are also pleased Stevie Jay Broadcasting is being honored for their support and promotion of our Park District programs and events.”

Stevie Jay, General Manager of Stevie Jay Broadcasting commented, “Our radio group is committed to our community and Urbana Park District is a major component. We enjoy our partnership with the park district and it is our privilege to support them and the important work they do for Urbana.”

The park district this past year created the Urbana Park District Arts and Sculpture (virtual) Tour of park district sculptures, murals and other art.

The site has a high-quality photo of each work, information about the piece and a map so people can more easily find the art.

“Urbana Park District has a long tradition of supporting local art in our parks,” Bartlett said.

He added, “It is important for our community to support the arts and bring these great works closer to where people live. The Arts and Sculpture Tour is another tool to do that.

“Many thanks to the Urbana Park District staffers for creating this virtual tour. This award is a result of their hard work,” Bartlett added.

Urbana Park District and Stevie Jay Broadcasting will receive their awards November 1, at the IAPD gala.