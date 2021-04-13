Park district honkin’ for bingo

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is doing what it can to keep you engaged due to the challenges of the pandemic. One of the many unique activities planned was a socially distant, outdoor parking lot bingo.

They were inspired by other park districts that are doing the same.

People could turn their radios to a certain station to hear the numbers. When you get bingo — you honk your horn.

The Urbana Park District says this is a great way to bring the community together safely.

“They haven’t seen some of their friends in over a year now, so just being able to see some bright glowing eyes when they finally meet and make that connection that they’ve so desperately been wanting means an awful lot and I know it means a little bit more than seeing each other over a web-cam,” says Community Program and Engagement Coordinator Jacob Johnston.

You get a prize every time you get bingo. If you would like to play, every Tuesday in April is your chance.