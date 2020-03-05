Park district holds job fair for seasonal employees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One park district is hosting a job fair to look for seasonal employees.

The Champaign Park District has several jobs open right now and for the summer. Officials said positions cover both inside and outside activities as well as operational work and program coordination.

The district’s director of marketing said if teenagers are looking, give them a shot. “It’s a good first-time job opportunity for teens because it’s a part-time, hourly, seasonal basis and a lot of the positions do work with the youth; which we find teens do such a great job with that,” said Chelsea Norton. “But a lot of time too, the positions just kind of naturally falls to teen workers like life-guarding positions.” The job fair is at the Leonard Recreational Center from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Norton said if you cannot get there, you can also apply online.