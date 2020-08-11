Park district helps kids keep active during e-learning

DECATUR,Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Park District officials said they are helping keep kids active this fall with two different programs.

They will offer P.E. in the Park at Fairview Park Pavilion #1 for students during virtual learning school days. This program is for children aged 5-13 years old. It will be held from August 17 – October 8. They can attend on Mondays and Wednesday or Tuesdays and Thursdays, both from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are able to attend all four days if they wish.

“The 8-week program offers outdoor fitness, running, soccer, whiffle ball, kickball and more,” said officials in a news release. Students are asked to wear athletic clothing, tennis shoes and bright their own water bottle and mask. CDC and IDPH guidelines for sanitation, face coverings and social distancing will be followed during the program.

The cost of this program is $69 for $62 with a resident discount. Officials said there are scholarships available. To register, you can go online or call (217) 429-3472.

Additionally, the park district is offering a Fall Day Camp at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC). They said this camp is “to help meet the need of working parents with students who are attending school virtually this quarter.”

Students aged 5-14 years old will be able to work on their required e-learning assignments and and have the opportunity to participate in arts & crafts, games and more. “A snack, quiet workspace and physical, nutritional and creative activities will be provided by camp counselors.”

Campers will need to bring their own mask, e-learning devices, headphones, lunch and water bottle. CDC and IDPH guidelines for social distancing, sanitation and face masks will be followed during the program.

This camp will be held August 17 – October 9 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The cost is $160 per week or $140 with a resident discount. The cost per day is $40 or $35 with a resident discount.

Pre-registration is required. Parents packets can be requested from danitad@decparks.com or picked up at the DISC prior to the first day of camp. For more information, please visit the park district’s website or call the DISC at (217) 429-3472.