Park district extends suspension of indoor activities to Jan. 10

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Don’t expect indoor park activities in Urbana to resume come the first of the year.

The Park District says in a press release that’s continuing its suspension of indoor activities until at least Sunday, January 10. That’s due to Gov. JB Pritzker announcing that Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations will be extended.

The following safety guidelines are in place:

Suspend indoor fitness programs at Phillips Recreation Center, The Lake House in Crystal Lake Park and Brookens Gym.

Suspend indoor lap swim, water exercises and swim team at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center.

Suspend indoor facility rentals.

Suspend walk-in traffic at indoor facilities.

Staff will contact people who have signed up for classes and programming during this suspension.

Be sure to follow Urbana Park District on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and UrbanaParks.org for news about virtual activities the park district will put on during this suspension.

Barring additional changes from the State of Illinois, the park district will open registration for January – April activities Monday, January 11, 2021.

Lap swim at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center begins January 11.

Winter programs will start on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.