Park district encourages people to pick up trash

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

One park district is encouraging people to pick up their trash. Almost 5,000 lbs of trash was collected in four days from Champaign Parks. They said they want to keep the parks clean.

They are asking people not to litter. The Champaign Park District said the 5,000 lbs was a collection of garbage in trash cans, but also some litter. Normally the parks district empties trash every seven to nine days, but they had to do it earlier than normal.

“What we’re trying to do is really educate people on the struggle of keeping up with all of this litter and kind of redirect them to consider doing some alternative trash collection procedures,” Chelsea Norton, Champaign Park District, said.

She said some examples of that are bringing your own bag and dumping kitchen size trash bags somewhere else so the trash cans don’t fill up so quickly. They are hosting a Clean Parks Day Scavenger Hunt on July 5th. Details are below.

https://www.facebook.com/ChampaignParkDist