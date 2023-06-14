CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District announced they are encouraging the community’s participation in their gun violence reduction meeting on Thursday.

The park district is hosting a Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint Response Meeting, scheduled at Douglass Annex on Thursday, June 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. They encourage community members to get involved and help support solutions by attending.

The meeting comes after six people were hospitalized after someone opened fire at a late-night gathering near Douglass Park early Sunday morning. Four people were shot, and two more people were taken to the hospital for vehicle collisions when trying to flee the scene. Their conditions range from stable to critical.

Park district officials said they extend their sympathies to all the families affected.

“Our concerns and condolences are with the friends and families affected by the violence that occurred this past Sunday,” Sarah Sandquist, the Champaign Park District Executive Director, said. “The Champaign Park District is committed to creating a healthy environment and bringing positive programming and events to Douglass Park in order to strengthen our community.”

Officials said the meeting is sponsored by the City of Champaign Equity and Engagement Department’s Community Safety and Justice Division.

The park district also encourages anyone that becomes aware of late-night gatherings at any Champaign park to contact the Champaign Police Department.