SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Henson Robinson Zoo’s Winterland Holiday Lights will be closed tonight, Sunday, December 15, due to the upcoming inclement weather.

Winterland Holiday Lights will be running each weekend as scheduled starting Wednesday, December 18, 2019 through Sunday, December 29,2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Springfield Park District apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.